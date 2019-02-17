Frozen Royalty Audio: Fun Interview with LA Kings Emergency Backup Goaltender Steve Jakiel

LOS ANGELES – On a night where the Los Angeles Kings dropped a 4-2 decision to the Boston Bruins, allowing two, very late goals after they tied the game, 2-2, the Kings had two other stories of note from this game.

First, defenseman Matt Roy, who was selected by the Kings in the seventh round (194th overall) of the 2015 National Hockey League Entry Draft was called up from the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League and made his NHL debut against the Bruins.

Frozen Royalty will have a story on this, including comments from Roy and Reign head coach Mike Stothers, about his development from interviews last week. Stay tuned for that.

The other story was that Jonathan Quick became ill just prior to the game. He did not participate in warm-ups and Jack Campbell started in goal.

Quick received treatment at Staples Center, but was sent home. He was the backup goaltender of record, but was not in the building.

If Campbell was injured during the game, the Kings had an emergency backup goaltender present, Steve Jakiel of Torrance, California, one of the Kings’ emergency backup goaltenders.

Jakiel dressed for the game and was ready to go, if needed. But he watched the game from the visitor’s NBA dressing room.

After the game, Jakiel spoke with Carrlyn Bathe on the Fox Sports West telecast, but after that, he also spoke with Lisa Dillman of The Athletic, LA Kings Insider Jon Rosen and yours truly (Bathe pops in, too), still wearing his leg pads.

It was a fun inteview, with Jakiel discussing his history as a player in junior hockey, his connections to Quick and Trevor Lewis and of course, about his feelings about the possibility that he might play in the NHL that night.

You can listen to the audio of that interview below.

.

Interview with Steve Jakiel (4:57)

LEAD PHOTO: Los Angeles Kings emergency backup goaltender Steve Jakiel. shown here dressed in the visitor’ NBA dressing room while the Kings were skating against the Boston Bruins at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 16, 2019. Photo: Jeff Moeller. Courtesy Los Angeles Kings.

SECOND PHOTO: Los Angeles Kings emergency backup goaltender Steve Jakiel. Photo: Jeff Moeller. Courtesy Los Angeles Kings.

Frozen Royalty by Gann Matsuda is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License. You may copy, distribute and/or transmit any story or audio content published on this site under the terms of this license, but only if proper attribution is indicated. The full name of the author and a link back to the original article on this site are required. Photographs, graphic images, and other content not specified are subject to additional restrictions. Additional information is available at: Frozen Royalty – Licensing and Copyright Information.

Frozen Royalty’s Comment Policies