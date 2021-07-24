LA Kings and the 2021 NHL Draft-Day 2: Exclusove Interview with Dir. of Amateur Scouting Mark Yannetti

Frozen Royalty’s coverage of Day 2 of the Los Angeles Kings and the 2021 National Hockey League Draft features another exclusive interview with Kings Director of Amateur Scouting Mark Yannetti.

Yannetti discussed how the Kings draft plans came to fruition—pretty much exactly the way they hoped. He also took a close look at each of the three players the Kings selected in rounds 2 and 3, along with the trades made on Day 2.

Please note that there are some portions of the audio that have some background noise due to the fact that Yannetti was at waiting for a flight at Los Angeles International Airport during the interview.

Raw audio (31:32; unedited, except to remove extraneous material/noise).

