Frozen Royalty Audio/Video: Exclusive Interview with LA Kings Dir. of Amateur Scouting Mark Yannetti on 2021 1st Round PIck Brandt Clarke


Traditionaly, Frozen Royaty’s coverage of the Los Angeles Kings and the annual National Hockey League Draft includes at least a couple of stories based primarily on exclusive interviews with Mark Yanneiit, the Kings Director of Amateur Scouting. But this year, due to other obligations, I will not have the time necessary to devote to these stories. But don’t worry. I’ve got a great alternative for you and you won’t miss a thing.

This year, Frozen Royalty’s coverage of the Kings and the 2021 NHL Draft will, as usual, include exclusive interviews with Yannetti. But instead of reading what he had to say, you’ll be able to listen to his comments instead.

As such, the following is the raw audio (unedited, except to remove dead air, extraneous noise, and comments made off the record) of my interview with Yannetti, why the Kings selected Brandt Clarke in the first round, and about the Kings’ plan/strtegy for the first round, not to mention how their plan went (30:53).

Yanetti provided more general details about Clarke in Frozen Royalty’s preview of the first round (scroll down after opening the story): 2021 LA Kings Draft Preview: A Look At Potential First Round Picks with LA Director of Amateur Scouting Mark Yannetti

Clarke spoke with the media a few weeks prior to the draft (15:47′ audio courtesy of the NHL):

Clarke also spoke with the media on July 23, after he was selected y the Kings (via the LA Kings YouTube channel);

Kings Vice President/General Manager Rob Blake spoke with the media after the first roud (via LA Kings YouTube channel):

