LA Kings Dominate In 6-1 Win Over Colorado In 2019 Rookie Faceoff – In Photos

IRVINE, CA — Left wing Mikey Eyssimont scored two goals and center Blake Lizotte contributed three assists while goaltender Jacob Ingham allowed one goal on 37 shots against to lead the Los Angeles Kings rookies to a 6-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche rookies on September 8, in the 2019 Rookie Faceoff at Five Points Arena at Great Park in Irvine.

Defenseman Mikey Anderson (two assists) and forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan (goal) were also standouts for the Kings rookies. Defenseman Billy Constantinou (camp invitee) also scored a goal and added an assist for the Kings.

The Kings have one game remaining in the Rookie Faceoff against the San Jose Sharks on September 10 at 1:00 PM, also at Five Points Arena at Great Park.

Here are some photographs from the 6-1 win over the Avalanche…

Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche – 2019 Rookie Faceoff, September 8, 2019

Defenseman Mikey Anderson (foreground) Defenseman Sean Durzi (left) From left: Defensemen Sean Durzi and Billy Constantinou, goaltender Jacob Ingham From left: Defensemen Sean Durzi and Billy Constantinou, goaltender Jacob Ingham Defenseman Tobias Bjornfot (foreground) From left: Left wing Arthur Kaliyev, defensemen Mikey Anderson and Billy Constantinou Defnseman Mikey Anderson Defnseman Mikey Anderson Goaltender Jacob Ingham Defenseman Mikey Anderson (left) and goaltender Jacob Ingham Center Rasmus Kupari Defenseman Sean Durzi Goaltender Jacob Ingham #88 Johan Sodergran and #50 Sean Durzi Defenseman Sean Durzi Defenseman Mikey Anderson (foreground left) Forward Akil Thomas (left) #89 Rasmus Kupari Left wing Arthur Kaliyev Defenseman Sean Durzi Forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan (left) Left wing Arthur Kaliyev (right) Forward Akil Thomas Forward Akil Thomas Forwar Jaret Anderson-Dolan Forward Johan Sodergran

