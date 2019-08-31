LA Kings 2019 State of the Franchise Meeting – Select Photos

LOS ANGELES —On August 30. the Los Angeles Kings held their annual State of the Franchise meeting for season ticket holders at The Novo at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles.

Team officials, including Kings President Luc Robitaille, Vice President/General Manager Rob Blake, among others, laid out where the team is in their rebuilding period.

Here are some photos from the event for your viewing pleasure.

Los Angeles Kings 2019 State of the Franchise

13 photos. ©2019 Gann Matsuda/FrozenRoyalty.net. All rights reserved. Duplication is prohibited without permission.

Fox Sports West’s Carrlym Bathe hosted the event Fox Sports West’s Carrlym Bathe hosted the event Los Angeles Kings President Luc Robitaille addresses the crowd Los Angeles Kings Vice President/General Manager Rob Blake addresses the crowd Los Angeles Kings Director of Player Personnel Nelson Emerson addresses the crowd Los Angeles Kings Director of Player Personnel Nelson Emerson (right) addresses the crowd Los Angeles Kings Director of Player Development Glen Murray Los Angeles Kings Head Coach Todd McLellan Los Angeles Kings Head Coach Todd McLellan Los Angeles Kings Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations and Legal Affairs Jeff Solomon From left to right: Carrlyn Bathe, Luc Robitaille and Rob Blake From left to right: Carrlyn Bathe, Luc Robitaille and Rob Blake From left to right: Glen Murray, Todd McLellan and Jeff Solomon

LEAD PHOTO: Los Angeles Kings head coach Todd McLellan, shown here addressing season ticket holders at the tea’ 2019 State of the Franchise meeting at The Novo at L.A. Live on August 30, 2019. Photo: Gann Matsuda/FrozenRoyalty.net.

Frozen Royalty by Gann Matsuda is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License. You may copy, distribute and/or transmit any story or audio content published on this site under the terms of this license, but only if proper attribution is indicated. The full name of the author and a link back to the original article on this site are required. Photographs, graphic images, and other content not specified are subject to additional restrictions. Additional information is available at: Frozen Royalty – Licensing and Copyright Information.

Frozen Royalty’s Comment Policies