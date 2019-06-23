LA Kings 2019 NHL Draft Wrap-Up with Director of Amateur Scouting Mark Yanetti – Part 1

Alex Turcotte (fifth overall) – Center, U.S. Under-18 National Team Development Program. 5-11, 186 pounds. 18 years old. Elk Grove, Illinois. Left hand shot. CSB Rank: 4 (North American skaters).

Yanetti: “He’s a solid, solid two-way center with natural playmaking and secondary scoring. He leads with speed, quickness and compete. We think he’s got leadership qualities. He’s a potential letter-wearer in the NHL, at some point in his career.”

“He’s really driven. His game is extremely mature for a player of his age, especially on the U.S. Under-18 National Development Team. With the amount of talent they had, they tended to freewheel a little bit—if you have that kind of ability in that many players, why wouldn’t you? But he always had really good structure in his game and when you see a guy produce high-level offensive numbers with legitimate structure in his game, and then you add the leadership and compete qualities that Rob wants—if we can have all that in a point producer? You don’t usually find that kind of maturity and that kind of skill level in a player that mature.”

Turcotte (during media conference call): “It’s just surreal [to be selected by the Kings]. I just can’t believe they picked me. I’m just so happy to get started. It’s just a dream come true. It’s really cool to share this with my family and friends, too. It’s the best day of my life.”

Turcotte describing his game: “First and foremost, I’m a really competitive person. My game is the total package. Defensively, I’m very reliable. I’m not making many mistakes. You can trust me in my own end. Offensively, I think I’m really gifted and talented. I make my teammates better. I make plays and I put up a lot of points.”

Turcotte on how playing in the U.S. Under-18 National Team Development Program helped his game: “Playing against the best players in the United States every day, and we had a really special group this year—I think, so far, there’s been seven of us picked in the first round, which is pretty cool—going against guys like that every day, you’re only going to get better. It was very competitive. It made me play harder and want to be a better player. They really helped me with that.”

Turcotte on playing for the University of Wisconsin in 2019-20: “I’m really excited. I’ve already moved in for the summer. I’m taking a class and training there. I’m going to get a lot stronger, physically, develop more there and learn to play against older competition, especially with [head coach and former Kings right wing Tony Granato]. He knows the management really well. and I think it’s just a tremendous fit and I can’t wait.”

Turcotte on his familiarity with the Los Angeles area: “I’m already pretty familiar with the area. I’ve been to L.A. quite a few times, specifically, El Segundo and Manhattan Beach. It’s been a blast, with the beaches the Palm trees, and the great weather. It’s just a fun city to be in. They love their hockey, too, and I can’t wait to get there and help the team.”

“[His uncle] actually works for the Junior Kings. It’s pretty cool to have some family there.”