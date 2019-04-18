Frozen Royalty Audio – Rob Blake, Todd McLellan Interviews

EL SEGUNDO, CA — On April 17, the Todd McLellan era began, as he was officially introduced as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Kings after being named as the 29th head coach in franchise history one day prior.

Due to some unforeseen circumstances in the hours after the press conference, Frozen Royalty is unable to publish the story that was planned to cover the McLellan hiring and press conference. In its place are audio clips (raw, unedited) of the full interviews with general manager Rob Blake and McLellan, held after the formal press conference (they were not aired on the live feed of the press conference).

LEAD PHOTO: Newly-hired head coach of the Los Angeles Kings Todd McLellan (foreground) addressed the media at a press conference on April 17, 2019, at the Toyota Sports Center in El Segundo, California. Photo courtesy Los Angeles Kings.

Rob Blake – 6:13

Todd McLellan – 22:53

