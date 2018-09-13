LA Kings: Select Photos from the 2018 Rookie Tournament

The young prospects of the Los Angeles Kings did not fare well in the 2018 Rookie Tournament, hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights earlier this week, losing all three games to their peers from the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes and the Golden Knights.

The Kings lost to the Ducks, 8-3 on September 9, 4-2 on September 10 to the Coyotes, and 7-2 to the Golden Knights on September 12.

All games were played at the Golden Knights practice facility, City Natinaal Arena, in Summerlin, Nevada, a suburb of Las Vegas.

Here are selected photos from the games against the Coyotes and Golden Knights.

Arizona Coyotes Rookies vs. Los Angeles Kings Rookies, September 9, 2018

13 photos by Gann Matsuda/FrozenRoyalty.net. All rights reserved. Duplication/distribution prohibited without explicit permission. Click on any photo to view a larger image and to scroll through the gallery

Vegas Golden Knights Rookies vs. Los Angeles Kings Rookies, September 11, 2018

21 photos by Gann Matsuda/FrozenRoyalty.net. All rights reserved. Duplication/distribution prohibited without explicit permission. Click on any photo to view a larger image and to scroll through the gallery

LEAD PHOTO: Los Angeles Kings prospects faced-off against their peers in a rookie tournament, hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights, September 9-11, 2018 at City National Arena in Summerlin, Nevada. Photo: Gann Matsuda/FrozenRoyalty.net

Frozen Royalty by Gann Matsuda is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License. You may copy, distribute and/or transmit any story or audio content published on this site under the terms of this license, but only if proper attribution is indicated. The full name of the author and a link back to the original article on this site are required. Photographs, graphic images, and other content not specified are subject to additional restrictions. Additional information is available at: Frozen Royalty – Licensing and Copyright Information.

Frozen Royalty’s Comment Policies