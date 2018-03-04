Tip A King 2018 – In Photos

March 4, 2018 by Gann Matsuda

LOS ANGELES — Despite the fact that the Los Angeles Kings came-from-ahead to lose to the Chicago Blackhawks, 5-3, on the afternoon of March 3, that did not damper the mood at Tip A King 2018, held across the street from Staples Center in Microsoft Square at L.A. Live.

The annual event, in which fans “tip” the players, coaches, broadcasters and alumni for photographs and/or autographs, raises thousands of dollars each year for the Kings Care Foundation.

Frozen Royalty was on hand to catch some of the sights from the event in photographs, which you can check out below.

Tip A King 2018

77 Photos by Gann Matsuda. © 2018 Gann Matsuda/FrozenRoyalty.net. All rights reserved. Click on any photo to view a larger image and to scroll through the gallery

