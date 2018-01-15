Audio, Photos From Bob Miller’s Statue Unveiling At Staples Center

January 15, 2018 by Gann Matsuda

On January 13, the Los Angeles Kings honored legendary, retired play-by-play announcer Bob Miller, the Voice of the Kings, by unveiling a statue and raising a banner inside Staples Center in his honor.

Frozen Royalty published a story based on an exclusive interview with Miller on January 11, and was there on Saturday to get Miller’s reaction. You can listen to both interviews and see photographs of the statue unveiling below.

Interviews with Bob Miller (click on the arrow on the left to listen to each interview)

Exclusive Interview, January 11, 2018 (30:25; edited to remove extraneous noise and off-the-record comments)

Interview, January 13, 2018 (6:04)

Statue Unveiling – Photos by David Sheehan, CaliShooterOne Photography

Click on any photo to view a larger image and to scroll through the gallery

