2017 Tip-A-King – In Photos

January 8, 2017 by Gann Matsuda

Follow @frozenroyalty

Kings players, coaches, broadcasters, alumni, and mascot Bailey were available to sign autographs and take photographs with fans.

Here are selected photographs from the event.

2017 Tip-A-King – in Photos

47 photographs by Gann Matsuda. ©2017 Gann Matsuda/FrozenRoyalty.net. All rights reserved. Click on any photo to view a larger image and to scroll through the gallery.

Frozen Royalty by Gann Matsuda is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License. You may copy, distribute and/or transmit any story or audio content published on this site under the terms of this license, but only if proper attribution is indicated. The full name of the author and a link back to the original article on this site are required. Photographs, graphic images, and other content not specified are subject to additional restrictions. Additional information is available at: Frozen Royalty – Licensing and Copyright Information.

Frozen Royalty’s Comment Policies