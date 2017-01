2017 Tip-A-King – In Photos

January 8, 2017 by Gann Matsuda

Follow @frozenroyalty

LOS ANGELES — Following their 4-3 overtime win over the Minnesota Wild at Staples Center during a matinee affair on January 7 at Staples Center , the Los Angeles Kings held their annual fundraiser for the Kings Care Foundation , Tip-A-King 2017 at the Event Deck at L.A Live

Kings players, coaches, broadcasters, alumni, and mascot Bailey were available to sign autographs and take photographs with fans.

Here are selected photographs from the event.

2017 Tip-A-King – in Photos

47 photographs by Gann Matsuda. ©2017 Gann Matsuda/FrozenRoyalty.net. All rights reserved. Click on any photo to view a larger image and to scroll through the gallery.

Frozen Royalty by Gann Matsuda is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License. You may copy, distribute and/or transmit any story or audio content published on this site under the terms of this license, but only if proper attribution is indicated. The full name of the author and a link back to the original article on this site are required. Photographs, graphic images, and other content not specified are subject to additional restrictions. Additional information is available at: Frozen Royalty – Licensing and Copyright Information.

Frozen Royalty’s Comment Policies