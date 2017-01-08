2017 Tip-A-King – In Photos

LA Kings center Nic Dowd with a fan at Tip-A-King 2017 on January 7, 2017 at
the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles
Photo: Gann Matsuda/FrozenRoyalty.net

LOS ANGELES — Following their 4-3 overtime win over the Minnesota Wild at Staples Center during a matinee affair on January 7 at Staples Center, the Los Angeles Kings held their annual fundraiser for the Kings Care Foundation, Tip-A-King 2017 at the Event Deck at L.A Live.

Kings players, coaches, broadcasters, alumni, and mascot Bailey were available to sign autographs and take photographs with fans.

Here are selected photographs from the event.

47 photographs by Gann Matsuda. ©2017 Gann Matsuda/FrozenRoyalty.net. All rights reserved. Click on any photo to view a larger image and to scroll through the gallery.

img_5420
img_5423
img_5427
img_5429
img_5434
img_5437
img_5442
img_5445
img_5447
img_5452
img_5466
img_5470
img_5473
img_5474
img_5480
img_5484
img_5491
img_5495
img_5498
img_5499
img_5503
img_5508
img_5509
img_5515
img_5518
img_5524
img_5525
img_5527
img_5530
img_5532
img_5534
img_5539
img_5559
img_5561
img_5567
img_5569
img_5570
img_5572
img_5575
img_5576
img_5579
img_5580
img_5582
img_5585
img_5586
img_5588

